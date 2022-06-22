AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

