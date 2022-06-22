Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.20

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.