Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.63. 6,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 23,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACXP)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
