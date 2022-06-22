AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 5,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 953,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Specifically, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,772,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

