ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

