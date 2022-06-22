ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.