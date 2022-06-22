ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.25. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 4,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

