Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $11.77. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 579,571 shares.

ACET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

The stock has a market cap of $480.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

