adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $215.66

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €215.66 ($227.01) and traded as low as €164.96 ($173.64). adidas shares last traded at €166.52 ($175.28), with a volume of 326,764 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €279.29 ($293.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €184.44 and its 200-day moving average is €215.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

