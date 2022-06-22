Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Up 8.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.67 ($4.91) and last traded at €4.62 ($4.86). Approximately 240,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.26 ($4.48).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADJ shares. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.68) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.85. The firm has a market cap of $542.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

