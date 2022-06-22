ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 3.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 2,678,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 599,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

Get ADM Energy alerts:

About ADM Energy (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295km2 located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.