Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.07 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.