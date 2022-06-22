Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

