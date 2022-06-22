ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Shares Up 0.9%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $824.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)
