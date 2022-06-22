ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Shares Up 0.9%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $824.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.