Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Trimmed by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

AMD stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,052,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.