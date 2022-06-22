Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

AMD stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

