Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADYEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,315.79) to €2,800.00 ($2,947.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Adyen has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.