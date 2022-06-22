AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:AER opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.15.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

