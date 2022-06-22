Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

