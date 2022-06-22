Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of AEZS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
