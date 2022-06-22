Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $0.94. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 245,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

