Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $0.94. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 245,057 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.
About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
