Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

