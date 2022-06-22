Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

