ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.58

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and traded as low as $44.49. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 8,845 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AGESY. ING Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.53) to €42.70 ($44.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.84) to €45.50 ($47.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

