Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.91.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

