Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $112.58

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.58 and last traded at $113.13, with a volume of 7911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.