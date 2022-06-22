Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,244. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

