AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 6.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLNF)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.