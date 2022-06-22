Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

ADC stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

