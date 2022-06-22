Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading Up 1.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 29,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 28,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.51 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.