AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

