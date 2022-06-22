Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Announces Dividend of $1.56

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5641 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
AFLYY opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.
