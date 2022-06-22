Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Announces Dividend of $1.56

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5641 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

AFLYY opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

