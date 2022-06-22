Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

