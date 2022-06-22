Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading Down 5.5%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 687,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 891,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

