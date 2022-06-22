Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.