Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
AKYA stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.
