Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.