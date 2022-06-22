Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Shares Up 0.8%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. 61,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 445,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alfi by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

