Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.