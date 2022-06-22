Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.48. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 6,624 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.