ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Price Down 12.7%

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.97.

ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

