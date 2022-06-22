Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ALLK stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.89). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allakos by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

