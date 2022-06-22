AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.66. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 246,551 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.