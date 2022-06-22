AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.66. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 246,551 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.