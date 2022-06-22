AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Up 1.8%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.44. 13,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZAJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000.

