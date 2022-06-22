Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.28. 185,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 167,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

About Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF)

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper and gold properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located northwest of the community of Fort St.

