Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) versus DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Financial Survey

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Alphabet alerts:

This table compares Alphabet and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 27.57% 30.18% 21.31% DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00%

41.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.70 $76.03 billion $110.56 20.18 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 10.68 $29.31 million $0.17 127.82

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 0 33 1 3.03 DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $3,296.42, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 57.72%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats DoubleVerify on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.