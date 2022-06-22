ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) is Matisse Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,241 shares during the period. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matisse Capital owned 1.78% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIO. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $461,000.

NYSEARCA:SBIO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 16,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $50.59.

