Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.57

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,668 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

