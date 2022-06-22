Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 996,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,694. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

