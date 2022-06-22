Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.07

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 475679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.
Several brokerages have commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
