Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.53.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,547 shares of company stock worth $1,546,828. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,325,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -94.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

