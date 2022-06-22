AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AMCX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
AMCX stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
