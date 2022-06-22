AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $169.99. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $165.50, with a volume of 1,373 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

